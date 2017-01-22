Students flock to Women's March on Washington to send a message, stand in solidarity with protestors worldwide1/22/17 3:53pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. âChants of âlove trumps hate,â âmy body, my choiceâ and âthe future is femaleâ echoed down Independence Avenue and throughout the country's capitol during the Womenâs March on Washington Saturday morning. In that crowd were Elon University students that were able to ...
HB2 creating scheduling issues for Elon football1/21/17 9:30pm
No matter how hard Elon University tried to keep the influence of North Carolina’s House Bill 2 off of its campus, the controversial bill has created yet another problem for Elon. And this time, it’s with the football team.