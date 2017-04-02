Hot 2nd half leads Elon to rout of Towson2/3/17 10:22pm
The Elon University womenâs basketball team used a second half onslaught from deep to roll to an 83-55 win over Towson University Friday night in Alumni Gym. And, with the win, the Phoenix started the second half of Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play with its 13th win in the last 14 games, a ...
Swoope's late 3 gives Elon 5th-straight win2/2/17 10:56pm
With a wide-open look a result lightning-quick press break just a few seconds after James Madison University had tied the game, sophomore guard Dainan Swoope buried a 3-pointer that clinched the Elon University menâs basketball team fifth-straight win, a 67-61 defeat over the Dukes Thursday night ...