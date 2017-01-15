Markson lands the lead in "MAMMA MIA!"1/15/17 3:08pm
Lizzie Markson '16's story of success is not without connection to her mentors, focused work ethic and an early pursued passion. This spring, just a week after graduation, Markson landed the role of Sophie in the farewell tour of "MAMMA MIA!" — a role that would take her career to new heights.
Elon falls late to JMU in men's basketball1/14/17 8:29pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. — The set-up was what the Elon University men's basketball team wanted, after a 3-point shooting parade and enough defensive stops gave the Phoenix the ball, down one, with a chance to win. The shot didn't fall.