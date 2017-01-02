Trump's immigration ban resonates on Elon's campus2/1/17 7:33am
Ahmed Fadaam’s personal life was drastically altered by the stroke of President Donald Trump’s pen. Originally from Iraq, the assistant professor of communications at Elon University is essentially forbidden from returning to his family.
Football releases 2017 schedule2/1/17 8:35am
The Elon University football team’s schedule for the 2017 season was released Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Phoenix will play the same eight Colonial Athletic Association teams it played last year, with the locations flipped from 2016.