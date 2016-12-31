Duke's Allen trips Elon's Santa Ana, sparking controversy

By Emmanuel Morgan | 12/22/16 9:52am

GREENSBORO â Duke University junior guard Grayson Allen didn't burry too many shots on Wednesday, but he did plunge his head into a Gatorade towel. After a season last year that involved tripping two opponents, the Blue Devil has gone on record saying he wants to brighten his image, which has been ...

Elon can't keep early lead in 72-61 loss to #5 Duke

By Emmanuel Morgan | 12/21/16 6:29pm

GREENSBORO â If the Elon University men's basketball game against Duke University Wednesday night was in March and only lasted a half, a lot of brackets would have been burned. But after leading 35-34 at halftime, the Phoenix was unable to maintain its early momentum in the second half, losing to ...

News

Sports

Videos

Lifestyle

Opinions

Photos